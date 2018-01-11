Heavy rainfall to turn into bitter blast

Should be completely melted or washed away by tomorrow night. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/om8qe4lBib — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 12, 2018

Now that's an Arctic front! Arrives here Saturday morning. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/YtGlLc7xSU — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 11, 2018

Get ready for a day of heavy rain followed by bitter cold!Rainfall is expected to kick in towards daybreak on Friday. Drizzle will develop overnight, with rain becoming more widespread throughout the afternoon, with the heaviest downpours between 4-9 p.m., enough to create some problems for the evening commute.A Flood Watch is issued starting at 6 a.m. Friday for part of the Northern Suburbs until noon on Saturday. The entire area may be in a Flash Flood Watch as we go through the day on Friday.It will be 60 degrees and windy, but it will be pouring for most of the day - thunder will also be possible in some parts.Snow should be completely melted or washed away by Friday night.As the rain moves out, colder weather is expected to arrive, turning rainfall into sleet or freezing rain.A Winter Weather Advisory is issued Friday at 9 p.m. for Northwest New Jersey, the Poconos and the Catskills.