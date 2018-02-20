ACCUWEATHER

Here's why Cape Town could run out of water

EMBED </>More Videos

AccuWeather explains the water crisis in one of South Africa's largest cities. (Image: NASA|Video: AccuWeather)

One of South Africa's largest cities could run out of water. Officials in Cape Town say they are months away from "Day Zero," a day when the city may have to turn off most water taps.

The city has suffered a drought for years, depleting its reservoirs and creating a water crisis. Day Zero had recently been pushed back to June. On Tuesday the Associated Press reported that it was pushed back again to July.

At the moment, residents are allowed 13.2 gallons per day, AccuWeather reports. To put that number in perspective, the average American uses about 17 gallons to take a shower, and the average American family uses about 300 gallons per day inside the home, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Should Day Zero come, the city's residents will have to go to collection points to gather their daily water allotment, which will be about 6.6 gallons.

Watch the AccuWeather video above for more background about the crisis.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathersouth africawaterdroughtu.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption
Five flower options to give this Valentine's Day
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What you need to know about the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch
More accuweather
WEATHER
Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption
Winter Olympics might be the coldest in 20 years
What to know about Pyeongchang before the Winter Olympics
Winter storm dumps snow on New York City region
More Weather
Top Stories
Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens
Missing 29-year-old Uber, Lyft driver found alive
Flightulence: Passenger passing gas prompts emergency landing
Man falls from cliff, dies while trying to rescue dog
Molotov cocktail tossed through window of tattoo parlor
3rd graders selling tickets for AR-15 rifle raffle
Victim identified in hit and run at LaGuardia
Quick thinking reunites woman with rings lost at Manhattan restaurant
Show More
Albertsons to buy drugstore chain Rite Aid
Man featured on 'Trump Dating' site has child sex conviction
Local girl hailed as hero after alerting authorities to school threat
High school baseball player from LI dies in upstate crash
Search underway for missing 5-year-old, family desperate for his return
More News
Top Video
Gun owner destroys AR-15 after Florida school shooting
Elizabeth school reopens after child dies possibly from flu
Q Park:From investment banker to YouTuber
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video