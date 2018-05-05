WEATHER

High winds send Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac

EMBED </>More Videos

High winds sent Toronto airport equipment crashing across tarmac on Friday. (Stouffville Realty via Storyful)

TORONTO --
Ground crew members at Toronto Pearson International Airport were sent running as high winds blew large pieces of equipment into the air and across the tarmac.

Video shot Friday by a passenger in the terminal shows workers jumping out of the way as flying equipment repeatedly smashes into airline vehicles parked by the gate.

Equipment could also be seen blowing across the taxiway at one point.

The wind, which gusted up to 75 miles per hour, was so bad that airport officials issued a ground stop for several hours on Friday evening, writing on Twitter that high winds and flying debris made it unsafe for ground crews to work.


The ground stop was lifted later in the evening, but the airport warned passengers to expect delays as airlines worked to rebook passengers impacted by canceled flights from the day before.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwindu.s. & worldcanadaaviationair travelairport newsairline industry
WEATHER
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
Exclusive: ConEd altered plan to bury lines prior to storms
Michigan permits Nestle increased water extraction, ends Flint water distribution
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: School bus driver arrested while trying to meet child for sex
EXCLUSIVE: Investigators believe sex assault suspect 'could strike again'
1 dead after small plane crashes in Orange County
Mother, baby reunite after 20-month-old allegedly abandoned by ex-boyfriend
'Justify' wins 144th running of Kentucky Derby
Exclusive: Recipient of hate-filled LIRR rant speaks out
Stormy Daniels returns to LI strip club
Students in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Show More
NJ family fighting to keep service dog, home of 14 years
Hawaiians evacuate as volcano jolts island with lava, quakes
Police: Serial burglar hitting up schools in Queens
Author Junot Diaz faces sexual misconduct allegations
Security robot joins team at LaGuardia Airport
More News