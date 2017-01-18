HOUSTON FLOOD

Good Samaritan rescues bus driver, passengers from Houston high water
EMBED </>More News Videos

Bus driver and passenger rescued from high water (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
A good Samaritan jumped into action and rescued a driver and two passengers of a METRO bus stuck in rising water in southwest Houston.

Sister station ABC13's Courtney Fischer witnessed the water rescue along the Southwest Freeway at West Bellfort. The bus and several other vehicles were stalled in the floodwaters.

Exclusive video shows Carlos Castellanos walking through high water approaching the METRO bus. The bus driver starts to climb through the driver's side of the window as Castellanos tries to help her out.

He helped carry the female driver to safety at a nearby McDonald's.

There were only three people on the bus when it got stuck in the high water.

Minutes later, Castellanos came back to the bus to help a passenger, identified as Victor, climb out.

Victor said he grabbed the hand rails above as the water rushed into the bus quickly.

"Wow. The guy is really, really brave," the passenger, identified as Victor, said. "I was scared. The water kept rising and rising and rising."

Castellanos spoke about his brave efforts as he ditched his own vehicle, which was submerged under water, to rescue three people.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Good Samaritan rescues METRO bus passenger from high water in southwest Houston.


"It was scary," Castellanos said. "It was about 4 feet, 6 inches deep."

Several other people who were able to get out of their vehicles are seeking shelter at the McDonald's until it is safe to leave.
EMBED </>More News Videos

METRO bus flooded at Southwest Freeway and W. Bellfort

Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherfloodingrainstormrescuewater rescuemetrohouston floodHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
How winter weather affects your health
Scuba driver captures close encounter with great white shark
Avoid injuries when you shovel snow
Is it extra windy where you are? Blame the wind tunnel effect
More Weather
Top Stories
9-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl victims in attempted NJ lurings
Charges dropped against teen accused in slaying of Brooklyn rabbi
George H.W. Bush hospitalized for shortness of breath
Donald Trump to meet with Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
Cat found shot with arrow in NJ
Earthquake Strikes Italy, Tremors Felt in Rome
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Show More
Police looking for 2 men in Bronx mugging
More clemency coming after Obama shortens Manning's sentence
Obama to Hold Final Presidential Press Conference
2 children reported missing in 1985 found, mom arrested
Father: Machete victim had 46 cuts on her head alone
More News
Top Video
17-year-old arrested in shooting death of other teen near Hofstra
Donald Trump to meet with Gov. Cuomo at Trump Tower
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Englewood Hospital battling lead contaminated water
More Video