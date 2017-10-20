  • LIVE VIDEO Update on human remains found on Long Island
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has this year's winter weather outlook and examines how much snow we could get in our area. (WABC)

NEW YORK, NY (WABC) --
Winter is around the corner so what can we expect this winter? Last year it was above average, just more than 30 inches. The average winter is just under 26 inches. NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently released it's winter outlook.

NOAA is suggesting above normal temperatures for the Northeast. As for snowfall, NOAA puts us at average.

The bottom line: it's a real winter with some appreciable snow and a decent ski season.
