WEATHER

How to drive in dense fog

EMBED </>More News Videos

Follow these helpful tips from AccuWeather before driving into dense fog. (AccuWeather)

Driving in dense fog can be dangerous. Luckily, AccuWeather has helpful tips on how to keep safe when driving through fog.

Slow down and keep a safe distance from other cars, AccuWeather suggests. To help reduce glare, turn on your wipers and defrosters, use only low beam headlamps, and if you have fog lights, use them.

Follow the right-side line of the road to guide you when visibility is low, AccuWeather suggests. If you need to stop, pull off the road a safe distance and use your hazard lights.
Related Topics:
weatherfogdrivingwinteraccuweather
Load Comments
WEATHER
Photos: Strong winds topple gas station pumping station roof
AccuWeather Alert: Watch out for dangerous winds!
NYC area digging out after winter storm dumps snow on region
'Angry' octopus charges at diver
More Weather
Top Stories
Pedro Hernandez guilty in murder, kidnapping of Etan Patz
Family, friends mourn murdered Ohio State student
FBI doubles reward to $20,000 in murder of ABC7 producer
3-alarm fire engulfs boats at marina in New Jersey
Happy Valentine's Day: Man sues Uber after app glitch reveals cheating
Knicks lift Charles Oakley ban after meeting with Silver, Jordan
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy; Conway cites 'lightning rod'
Show More
Man accused in death of missing New Jersey teen will stay in jail
Saved: Big Apple Circus to return under new ownership
With 200,000 evacuated, crews rush to repair California dam
East Patchogue man gets mean calls over flag protest
Man accused of taking religious items from St. Patrick's on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Man accused in death of missing New Jersey teen will stay in jail
Strong winds cause downed trees, power losses in NY area
Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
More Video