How to prepare for a snowstorm

Before the next snowstorm hits, make sure you are prepared by doing these things.

Have fresh fuel on hand for vehicles, snowblowers and generators, AccuWeather suggests. Also have flashlights, a radio, batteries, candles and matches on hand in the event power goes out.

AccuWeather also suggests to have three days worth of water and canned foods, as well as a good amount of any necessary prescription medications.

If you have to drive in a snowstorm, make sure your wiper blades and battery are in good condition. Check your tire pressure and make sure your tires have an adequate amount of tread.

Have at least a half a tank of fuel in your vehicle and check that your car's fluids are topped off. A first aid kit, blankets and snacks are also highly recommended to keep in your vehicle before driving into the snow.
