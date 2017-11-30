Thursday marks the last day of the busiest Atlantic hurricane season in years.
In 2017 there were 17 named storms - the most active since 2005, the year that Katrina hit.
Three Category 4 hurricanes made landfall in the United States: Harvey, Irma and Maria - the first time on record this has happened in a single season.
Facts and records about the 2017 hurricane season from Good Morning America's weather team:
HURRICANE HARVEY
- Harvey produced biggest rainfall total from a single storm on record in the United States: 51.88 inches.
- Port Arthur, Texas saw more than two feet of rain in 24 hours.
- Made landfall in Rockport, TX with winds of 130 mph as a Category 4 hurricane.
- First Category 4 hurricane to hit Texas since 1961.
- Harvey made 3 landfalls in the United States: Two in TX and one in Louisiana.
RELATED: Josh Einiger reports from Texas
HURRICANE IRMA
- Strongest winds were clocked at 185 mph, the second strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in history.
- Strongest storm to impact Leeward Islands in recorded history.
- The hurricane completely destroyed the island of Barbuda with 185 mph winds as it passed over the Caribbean island.
- The first Category 5 hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.
- First Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Cuba since 1924.
- Made landfall in Cudjoe Key, FL as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph.
- First Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Florida since hurricane Charlie 2004.
- Made a second landfall in Marco Island, Florida with 115mph winds as a Category 3 hurricane.
RELATED: Hurricane Irma coverage on abc7NY.
HURRICANE MARIA
- Went from Category 1 to Category 5 in 15 hours.
- Strongest winds went up to 175 mph.
- Made landfall in Dominica Island in Caribbean on Sep 18th at Category 5 with winds at 160 mph.
- Puerto Rico got 35 inches of rain, some rivers rising 20 feet in just a few hours.
- First Category 5 hurricane in history to make landfall on island of Dominica. The island was completely destroyed by Maria.
- Made landfall in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, September 20th, Category 4, winds 155 mph.
- Strongest hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1928.
RELATED: Puerto Rico still struggling after Hurricane Maria
Atlantic hurricane season over: A look at 2017's devastating storms
HURRICANE HARVEY
More hurricane harvey
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories