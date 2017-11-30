Thursday marks the last day of the busiest Atlantic hurricane season in years.In 2017 there were 17 named storms - the most active since 2005, the year that Katrina hit.Three Category 4 hurricanes made landfall in the United States: Harvey, Irma and Maria - the first time on record this has happened in a single season.Facts and records about the 2017 hurricane season from Good Morning America's weather team:- Harvey produced biggest rainfall total from a single storm on record in the United States: 51.88 inches.- Port Arthur, Texas saw more than two feet of rain in 24 hours.- Made landfall in Rockport, TX with winds of 130 mph as a Category 4 hurricane.- First Category 4 hurricane to hit Texas since 1961.- Harvey made 3 landfalls in the United States: Two in TX and one in Louisiana.- Strongest winds were clocked at 185 mph, the second strongest hurricane in the Atlantic Basin in history.- Strongest storm to impact Leeward Islands in recorded history.- The hurricane completely destroyed the island of Barbuda with 185 mph winds as it passed over the Caribbean island.- The first Category 5 hurricane to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.- First Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in Cuba since 1924.- Made landfall in Cudjoe Key, FL as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph.- First Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Florida since hurricane Charlie 2004.- Made a second landfall in Marco Island, Florida with 115mph winds as a Category 3 hurricane.- Went from Category 1 to Category 5 in 15 hours.- Strongest winds went up to 175 mph.- Made landfall in Dominica Island in Caribbean on Sep 18th at Category 5 with winds at 160 mph.- Puerto Rico got 35 inches of rain, some rivers rising 20 feet in just a few hours.- First Category 5 hurricane in history to make landfall on island of Dominica. The island was completely destroyed by Maria.- Made landfall in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, September 20th, Category 4, winds 155 mph.- Strongest hurricane to make landfall in Puerto Rico since 1928.Puerto Rico still struggling after Hurricane Maria