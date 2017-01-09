  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE AT 11 AM: Gov. Cuomo gives state of the state address in NYC
Iconic California 'drive-thru tree' topples during storm

The Pioneer Cabin tree in Calaveras County, Calif. fell on Jan. 8, 2017 after a big Bay Area storm. (KGO-TV)

CALAVERAS, California --
The beloved "tunnel" or "drive-thru" tree fell to the ground during a massive storm in the Bay Area that left rivers and creeks flooded, houses damaged and several thousand people without power.

The iconic part of California history was photographed by Jim Allday Sunday when its formerly massive limbs were seen on the ground.

The Calaveras Big Trees Association tweeted a heartfelt tribute to the giant tree: The Pioneer Cabin tree has fallen! This iconic and still living tree - the tunnel tree - enchanted many visitors. The storm was just too much for it.

