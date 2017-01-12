WEATHER

What is wind tunnel and how much of an impact can it can have?

EMBED </>More News Videos

See how the wind tunnel effect can make things a lot colder. (WABC)

By and Jamie Nguyen
NEW YORK, NY (WABC) --
One of the things you'll notice walking around the city on a windy day is that it can be windier between the buildings.

**See Jeff Smith's explainer in video player above.**

So why is that? Let's start by looking at normal air flow along a smooth, flat surface. This wind is blowing, unimpeded by any objects.
As soon as we add two large buildings, the picture changes drastically. The same amount of air now gets squeezed between the high-rises, forcing the wind to accelerate, in some cases even doubling in speed. This is the wind tunnel effect. We went outside to find out.

You may be walking outside to a 20 miles per hour and you get in between two buildings and all of a sudden it's gusting to 40 miles per hour.
Related Topics:
weatherwindcold
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Avoid injuries when you shovel snow
Weather warnings, what do they mean?
Easy steps to make sure you're safe in your car during the winter
Animals at the Oregon Zoo enjoy a snow day
More Weather
Top Stories
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
School buses found vandalized in North Castle
Water main break in Queens floods streets, leaves some without water
Deputy's Dramatic Shootout Recorded by Dashcam
Student from special needs school rescued after ice fall
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
Show More
Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway
Exclusive: Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during chase in Brooklyn speaks out
Senate GOP Clears Key Hurdle in 'Obamacare' Repeal
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
6 Children Missing in Baltimore House Fire
More News
Top Video
Exclusive: Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during chase in Brooklyn speaks out
LIRR back on schedule for AM commute after broken rail
Teen killed in quadruple shooting at Newark housing complex
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video