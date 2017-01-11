WEATHER

Pop quiz: do you know the different types of precipitation?

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith breaks down the different types of precipitation. (WABC)

By
Winter precipitation can take on several forms depending on temperatures at various heights in the atmosphere.

***Click on video above for Jeff's explaination***

All precipitation begins as snow high up in the clouds, but if there's a layer of above-freezing air on the way down, those snowflakes will melt into raindrops.

If that warmer air extends all the way to the surface, you'll be looking at plain rain.

Freezing rain occurs when the snow melts into rain, but then encounters a very shallow layer of subfreezing air near the ground. The raindrops will hit the cold surface and freeze on contact, creating an icy glaze. Freezing rain can turn roads into an ice skating rink!

Sleet occurs when snow melts into rain in a narrow warm layer, but then has enough time to refreeze into ice pellets before hitting the ground.

If temperatures are at or below freezing from the cloud all the way to the ground, you'll simply get snow!

Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow, these are the four types of precipitation that you'll hear about this winter in the Accuweather Forecast!
Related Topics:
weatherdigital videooriginalsweathersnowrainsleetfreeze
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Easy steps to make sure you're safe in your car during the winter
Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
This Day In History: The Grand Canyon becomes a national monument
TV news van wrecked by west coast mudslide
More Weather
Top Stories
LIRR delays, cancellations due to broken rail
Officials: Fetus found inside clogged pipe was miscarriage
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Missing 5-year-old Ohio girl found dead in restaurant
Twin sisters separated at birth reunite on 'GMA'
'Yes we did' - Obama bids farewell in nostalgic final speech
Viewers of Obama's farewell speech ask: Where is Sasha?
Show More
5 hurt when Bobcat falls through Yonkers store roof
Woman struck by suspect's vehicle during police pursuit in Bedford-Stuyvesant
Wake held on Long Island for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald
Exclusive: Business owner who fought off armed robber speaks out
Cory Booker, black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be AG
More News
Top Video
Defiant Trump denies reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
88-year-old man struck, killed by car in Brooklyn
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
ABC News: FBI Investigating Unconfirmed Claims That Trump Was Compromised by Russians
More Video