The snow storm forced one of the world's biggest passenger jets to land at one of New York's more modest airports.An Airbus A380 run by Singapore Airlines diverted to Stewart Airport in Orange County around 1 p.m. Thursday when winds and whiteout conditions closed runways at its intended destination, JFK Airport.Stewart's runway can accommodate jumbo jets, but its gates aren't high enough.So the flight's 325 passengers had to exit the plane using outdoor stairs.