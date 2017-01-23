A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Long Island and New Jersey as a strong Nor'easter moves towards the region.The storm will pack heavy winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and power companies are preparing for possible outages.The brunt of the storm is expected Monday afternoon and evening.Up to three inches of rain and hurricane force winds are possible at the eastern end of Long Island.Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected near high tide during the afternoon and evening.The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to be prepared for high winds, heavy rain, and localized minor to moderate coastal flooding."New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "We're urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow's commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm."The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning from 1 am Monday through 1 am Tuesday.