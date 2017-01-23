WEATHER

Long Island and Jersey Shore bracing for effects of coastal storm
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze and Darla Miles have details on the storm headed our way.

Eyewitness News
LONG BEACH, Nsssau County (WABC) --
A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Long Island and New Jersey as a strong Nor'easter moves towards the region.

The storm will pack heavy winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and power companies are preparing for possible outages.

The brunt of the storm is expected Monday afternoon and evening.

Up to three inches of rain and hurricane force winds are possible at the eastern end of Long Island.

Widespread moderate coastal flooding is expected near high tide during the afternoon and evening.

The New York City Emergency Management Department urged New Yorkers to be prepared for high winds, heavy rain, and localized minor to moderate coastal flooding.

"New York City is expecting strong, gusty winds and two to three inches of rain Monday, with possible minor to moderate coastal flooding in vulnerable areas along the coast," said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. "We're urging New Yorkers to use extra caution when outdoors Monday and allow for extra travel time during tomorrow's commutes. Coastal residents in vulnerable neighborhoods should take steps to protect their property ahead of this storm."

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning from 1 am Monday through 1 am Tuesday.
Related Topics:
weatherweathernor'easterLong Beach
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring strong winds, torrential rain
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
15 dead, dozens injured following tornadoes in the Southeast
Drone video shows storms and flooding in Houston
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring strong winds, torrential rain
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
Large sinkhole opens on street in Washington Heights
Driver facing charges after SUV jumps curb and hits teen in Brooklyn
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy found dead in Queens
Police searching for suspects behind terrifying Bronx machete, knife attack
Trump set to discuss agenda with congressional leaders
Show More
United Airlines lifts ground stop following technical issue
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Texas mall
Patriots open as Super Bowl favorites over Falcons
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
More News
Top Video
Large sinkhole opens on street in Washington Heights
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
More Video