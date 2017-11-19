WEATHER

Man rushed to hospital after massive tree lands on truck in New Jersey

By
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The wind proved powerful and frightening in New Jersey on Sunday.

A man was rushed to the hospital after a huge tree landed on top of a pickup truck on Voorhees St. in Teaneck. Firefighters responded to flames triggered by the downed wires.

The tree fell around 1:30 Sunday afternoon. Workers are now chopping away at the mammoth trunk so they can clear the road and pull out the pickup truck.

Neighbors believe the truck belongs to the son of one of the residents in the neighborhood. The man was not believed to be in the truck at the time. Eyewitness News is told he was in the process of loading things into his pickup when the tree collapsed. The extent of his injuries is not known, but he is expected to survive.

The tree also took down live power lines, which then set some shrubs on fire. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes and trees.
