WEATHER

MAPS: Saturday snowstorm

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wabc"><span>WABC</span></div><span class="caption-text">Snow fall estimates for Saturday (Eyewitness News)</span></div>
Eyewitness News
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
THE LATEST: Here's the most recent info on the Saturday snowfall
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning expanded
See what it takes to put together the AccuWeather forecasts
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
More Weather
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning expanded
Charges to be filed against Fort Lauderdale shooting suspect, officials say
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
THE LATEST: Here's the most recent info on the Saturday snowfall
7-month-old boy brought to Brooklyn hospital, pronounced dead
Man suspected of escaping hospital found in Penn Station
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody
Show More
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
Security beefed up at NY-area airports after Florida shooting
AP source: Indian Point nuclear plant to close by 2021
Putin 'Ordered' Effort to Influence US Election: Intel Report
New hearing held for convicted Newark schoolyard killer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
More Photos