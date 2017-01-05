Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
'Armed and dangerous' suspect on loose on Staten Island
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER
MAPS: Snow possible Friday morning
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WABC
Eyewitness News
Thursday, January 05, 2017 06:20AM
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold but wind makes it feel colder; snow coming
What is a blizzard? There are three requirements.
Daredevil plays on the edge at Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
American Legion hall on fire in Newark
'Armed and dangerous' suspect on loose on Staten Island
LIRR crash accident will 'take some time to unravel', NTSB says
Despite Promise, Trump Divulges No New Election Hacking Details
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold but wind makes it feel colder; snow coming
Exclusive: Arsonist caught on camera torching vehicles in Richmond Hill
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Show More
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Passerby a hero after saving 2 children, woman from burning SI building
Police investigating woman's body found in East Village apartment
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Police: Queens mom killed 1-year-old daughter with phone charger cord
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York