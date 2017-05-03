WEATHER

Massive floods hit Missouri and Arkansas

EMBED </>More News Videos

National Guard troops were deployed to assist with the effort. (Calvary Fellowship Church via Storyful)

Parts of Missouri and Arkansas experienced massive flooding after torrential rains hit the area over the weekend of April 30.

Aerial footage of the floods shows houses and roads submerged underwater. According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas National Guard, soldiers were deployed to assist "Randolph County authorities with evacuation in response to flooding."

"Weather-related incidents have killed at least 17 people in parts of the Midwest and South since the weekend, but the bulk of the flood damage has occurred in Arkansas and Missouri, where dangerous conditions have not subsided," according to ABC News.
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingu.s. & worldnational guard
Load Comments
WEATHER
Violent storms kill at least 5 people near Dallas
America's biggest weather worries
Watch this spectacular avalanche
What to do if you see a tornado while driving
More Weather
Top Stories
Boyfriend of MTA subway conductor wanted in her murder
House passes bill to change overtime rules
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
39 busted in alleged counterfeit check cashing scheme
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
NYPD: Man arrested for using bow, arrow to shoot squirrels
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
Show More
Ronald McDonald statue stolen, $500 reward offered
Man charged with bias crime to victim: 'We are white power'
Six arrested in Operation 'Uber Connect' drug bust
2 arrested in Long Island break-in, police-car crash
Family wants Dallas officer who shot black teen charged
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Police: In-law responsible for 75-year-old's death in Mahopac
Police: Long Island gang members attacked teen for laughing
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
More Video