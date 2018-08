Happy first day of summer!Today, the northern hemisphere of the earth tilts the most towards the sun at exactly 6:07 am. So we'll have the highest sun position in the sky and also the longest daylight of the year, 15 hours and 5 minutes!From now on the days will actually start getting shorter again.After a chilly Spring and frozen Winter, we can expect a bit of everything this summer: heat, humidity, thunderstorms.Expect a few hot periods, a couple of heat waves, but nothing too persistent.We're looking at an average number of 90-degree days along the I-95 corridor, including New York City.- Drink plenty of fluids- Stay in air conditioning- Stay out of the sun- Wear lightweight clothing- Avoid too much exertion- Check on neighbors and petsImagine how much cooler you'll be in summer at Frozen on Broadway!Frozen the Broadway Musical is on Broadway 8 times a week at the St. James Theatre. Take a break from the heat and get your tickets today! Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app