WEATHER

Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
EMBED </>More News Videos

Each year during the wet season, millions of red crabs migrate from the forest to the coast of Christmas Island. (Andrew Watson/Instagram via Storyful)

A sea of red crabs was seen on the Australia territory of Christmas Island as the crustaceans made their annual migration from the forest to the coast.

Photographer Andrew Watson shared a time lapse video of the crabs' journey over stairs, rocks and bridges to water.

According to Parks Australia, the crabs migrate at the beginning of the wet season between October and December. They migrate to breed and spawn.

"Eggs are released by the female red crabs into the sea precisely at the turn of the high tide during the last lunar quarter," the organization said on their website.

Parks Australia calls the red crabs a "keystone species" for Christmas Island, with a population of tens of millions.
Related Topics:
weatheranimalaustraliabeaches
Load Comments
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Batch of winter weather heading our way
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
The different kinds of lightning
Massive wall of sea smoke rolls over Lake Superior
More Weather
Top Stories
Police locate relative after 3-year-old boy found wandering at 1 a.m.
NYPD: No threats ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square
2 injured in Queens double shooting
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run while hooking up car
Delta: Unruly couple causes plane's return to airport
Deaths from fentanyl surpass heroin deaths on Long Island
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher
Show More
Fans create star for Carrie Fisher on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Dad accused of hitting, killing his toddler son on Christmas Eve
Woman killed in Canarsie hit-and-run
Man missing 30 years ID'd in another state with DNA
USPS apologizes after 6 canaries sent by mail arrive crushed to death
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
The most touching surprise soldier homecomings of 2016
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60
Dad charged in murders of 4-year-old son and his mother
More Video