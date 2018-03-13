NEW YORK (WABC) --Yet another nor'easter began dumping snow across the New York area Tuesday morning, with the storm expected to last into the early evening.
The third nor'easter in less than two weeks took aim at Long Island and coastal Connecticut, with Suffolk and Fairfield counties expected to bear the brunt of the storm. Accumulations are expected to be minimal in New York City and New Jersey, but the hardest hit areas could see upwards of a foot of snow.
New England is getting walloped by the storm, with blizzard conditions and even higher accumulations.
Related: What you need to know about mass transit, travel during the nor'easter
The cleanup from the previous two storms is still ongoing, as fallen trees downed power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Some residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were still without power even before the arrival of storm No. 3.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany remains activated and will monitor the storm.
Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm
A few thousand utility customers remain without power in New Jersey, with major utilities reporting that more than 6,300 customers were still without service following last Wednesday's nor'easter. Most of them lost their service during the storm, but some haven't had power since the first destructive nor'easter roared in March 2.
More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is expected.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts