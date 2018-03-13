WEATHER

More snow for winter-weary New York area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Commack on the snow.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Yet another nor'easter began dumping snow across the New York area Tuesday morning, with the storm expected to last into the early evening.

The third nor'easter in less than two weeks took aim at Long Island and coastal Connecticut, with Suffolk and Fairfield counties expected to bear the brunt of the storm. Accumulations are expected to be minimal in New York City and New Jersey, but the hardest hit areas could see upwards of a foot of snow.

New England is getting walloped by the storm, with blizzard conditions and even higher accumulations.

Related: What you need to know about mass transit, travel during the nor'easter

The cleanup from the previous two storms is still ongoing, as fallen trees downed power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Some residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were still without power even before the arrival of storm No. 3.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany remains activated and will monitor the storm.

Related: Emergency Resources for the Winter Storm

A few thousand utility customers remain without power in New Jersey, with major utilities reporting that more than 6,300 customers were still without service following last Wednesday's nor'easter. Most of them lost their service during the storm, but some haven't had power since the first destructive nor'easter roared in March 2.

More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is expected.
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on the power issues in Yonkers.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweatherpower outagenor'easterWestchester CountyYonkersNew York CitySuffolk CountyFairfield CountyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How to drive safely in snow
How do districts decide to cancel school during a storm?
What is a nor'easter?
How does road salt impact the environment?
More Weather
Top Stories
Tillerson out as secretary of state, replaced by Pompeo
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
Man fatally shot by officer in Great Neck involved in crime spree, police say
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Pilot reported engine failure in helicopter crash that killed 5
Fatal helicopter crash is 3rd involving company in past 11 years
Harnesses likely kept passengers from escaping helicopter crash, experts say
Protests to await Trump's visit to California border
Show More
House panel's initial report says no collusion with Russia
Exclusive: Family discovers bullet holes in 12-year-old daughter's bedroom
Parents arrested after asking how son saw porn at school
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
Man fatally shot by officer in Great Neck involved in crime spree, police say
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
More Video