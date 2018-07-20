HURRICANE MARIA

More than 500 buildings still without power in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria

David Novarro has the latest.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) --
Ten months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, more than 500 buildings are still without power.

Many people blame the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Two CEOs and four board members have resigned in recent weeks in a fight over how much the bankrupt agency should pay its CEO.

More than one billion dollars in federal funds to strengthen the power grid have gone unspent.

Many fear that could leave the system vulnerable to collapse in the next storm.

