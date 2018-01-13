JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --Planes were taking off on a murky Friday night, only to disappear into a gloom so dense it threw JFK Airport back to a state of endless delay.
The average arrival was more than five hours late, which also caused delays for departing flights.
Adding to the problems was the carry over of canceled flights over the past week.
It wasn't any better on the roads, from the Van Wyck to the New Jersey Turnpike - partially closed because of fog.
