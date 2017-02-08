WEATHER

New York area braces for blast of winter snow

The Tri-State area is bracing for a snowstorm, with towns and residents gearing up in anticipation of significant accumulations.

Eastern Long Island could see the highest totals, with as much as a foot expected to fall Thursday morning into the afternoon along with a dramatic drop in temperature.

Most spots, including the five boroughs, could see at least 6 inches, beginning during the morning commute and lasting through the early evening.

IN NEW JERSEY:

The Public Service Electric and Gas Company is preparing for the wintry weather forecasted to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday.

"We have additional personnel scheduled and on standby, with extra tree crews and equipment at the ready," PSE&G senior vice president of electric and gas operations John Latka said. "We're prepared for whatever the storm brings our way."

Customers are advised to prepare an emergency kit that includes a gallon of water per day for three days, a first aid kit and a flashlight. PSE&G also urges customers not to run any gasoline powered engine, including generators and snowblowers, in a garage or any other enclosed space to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

To report downed wires or power outages, call PSE&G's Customer Service line at 1-800-436-PSEG.

IN NEW YORK CITY:

The New York City's Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday afternoon planned to announce its preparedness plans.

