NEW YORK (WABC) --The clock is ticking with the start of yet another nor'easter expected to dump another round of snow starting Monday night and lasting throughout the day Tuesday.
The cleanup from the previous two storms to batter the winter-weary northeast is still ongoing, as fallen trees downed power lines and left tens of thousands in the dark. Residents in New Jersey and New York City's northern suburbs were the worst hit, while the third nor'easter is expected to take aim at coastal Connecticut and the shores of Long Island.
The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Snow Alert, and commuters are advised to use mass transit where possible.
A few thousand utility customers remain without power in New Jersey, with major utilities reporting that more than 6,300 customers were still without service following Wednesday's nor'easter. Most of them lost their service during the storm, but some haven't had power since another destructive nor'easter roared in March 2.
The new storm is expected to hit about midnight and last through most of the day Tuesday, with snow accumulating at a rate of 2 inches per hour during the Tuesday morning commute. Parts of New England could see more than a foot of snow.
More power outages are possible, but they are not expected to be as widespread as last week. Only minor coastal flooding is possible.
In New York, heavy, wet snow is forecast for Long Island, which could get 5 to 10 inches of accumulation, while 2 to 4 inches are possible in New York City.
In New Jersey, the storm is expected to start out as light rain in most areas, then turn to a wintry mix before changing over to all snow by early Tuesday, leaving behind anywhere from 1 to 4 inches.
