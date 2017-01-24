On Long Island, several trees were toppled by strong winds, and more than a thousand customers lost power. Areas on the South Shore were hit particularly hard, causing major flooding as high tide rolled in.
The Nor'easter also slammed New Jersey as rain and high winds caused dangerous conditions across the state. Parts of the Jersey Shore are dealing with flooding and are waking up with no power.
New Jersey Transit customers were urged to be prepared for a slow-moving morning commute, but just before 5 a.m. trains were moving on or close to schedule.
After wind damage shut down NJ Transit service yesterday, trains seem to be moving on or close to schedule! @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/NVTKNT91Pd— Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 24, 2017
The heaviest rainfall hit the area Monday evening.