Nor'easter causes damage, knocks out power to New York area

Dray Clark has the latest on conditions from Freeport.

Many area residents woke up with no power on Tuesday after a strong Nor'easter hit the area.

On Long Island, several trees were toppled by strong winds, and more than a thousand customers lost power. Areas on the South Shore were hit particularly hard, causing major flooding as high tide rolled in.

The Nor'easter also slammed New Jersey as rain and high winds caused dangerous conditions across the state. Parts of the Jersey Shore are dealing with flooding and are waking up with no power.

Darla Miles has more from Sea Bright.



New Jersey Transit customers were urged to be prepared for a slow-moving morning commute, but just before 5 a.m. trains were moving on or close to schedule.


The heaviest rainfall hit the area Monday evening.
