Nor'easter wreaks havoc on air travel, transit services in NYC area

AJ Ross has more from Mineola on how the storm caused a 'nightmare' evening commute.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Friday's nor'easter wreaked havoc on air travel and transit services in the New York City area.

LIRR

Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, and Ronkonkoma service remains suspended until further notice as a result of a fallen PSEGLI pole across the tracks near Westbury.

The LIRR is currently operating hourly shuttle service between Penn & Mineola, making stops at Jamaica, New Hyde Park, & Merillon Ave. Additionally, service is suspended on the West Hempstead Branch & east of Great Neck on the Port Washington Branch due to weather-related issues

CLICK HERE for service updates.

NEW JERSEY TRANSIT

Trains in and out of New York Penn Station subject to up to 90 minute delays due to Amtrak wire issue. Morris & Essex Line and Monclair-Boonton Line train services up to 2 hour delays.

All other rail lines are subject to 20 minute delays.

CLICK HERE for the latest on delays.
AMTRAK
All Amtrak service has been cancelled between Washington, D.C. and Boston due to severe weather, through the evening.

Amtrak Keystone Service (New York - Philadelphia - Harrisburg) is also cancelled.

METRO NORTH

Hudson Line Service continues to experience delays of up to 15 minutes due to weather-related track conditions requiring attention and downed trees.

Harlem Line Local Service between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains has resumed with delays of up to 60 minutes.

Danbury Branch Line Service is currently experiencing delays of up to 35 minutes due single tracking between Old Greenwich and Cos Cob as a result of fallen trees on the track in the vicinity of Riverside.

CLICK HERE for the latest service updates.

LOCAL AIRPORTS

Limited flight operations resumed Friday night at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark Airports. On average, there are 40 minute delays out of Newark and 15 minute delays out of LaGuardia and JFK.

Danielle Leigh reports on the traveling issues caused by Friday's nor'easter.



(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
