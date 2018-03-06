WINTER STORM

New York City crews race against the clock to clear downed trees

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
With another nor'easter bearing down on the Tri-State area, crews with New York City Department of Parks are racing against the clock clearing trees.

Friday's nor'easter caused heavy damage to trees all over the region, and Queens was the hardest hit section of New York City.

Fallen trees blocked roadways, toppled onto homes and came crashing down in yards.

Teams have been busy cutting up and clearing the debris, but it's all hands on deck as yet another snowstorm approaches.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherweathernor'eastertree fallstorm damageNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WINTER STORM
Nor'easter wreaks havoc on evening commute
Winter storm dumps snow on New York City region
JFK tarmac chaos revealed in talk between pilots, traffic controllers
Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
More winter storm
WEATHER
Crews race to restore power as 2nd nor'easter bears down
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Crews working to restore power with a 2nd storm on the way
More Weather
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Crews race to restore power as 2nd nor'easter bears down
Getting around during the nor'easter
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Exclusive: Cash, gift cards stolen from USPS mail across LI, NJ
Female teacher accused of having sex with 14-year-old
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Show More
Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister to death during sex
Alleged neighbor from hell fills man's door locks with super glue
'The Bachelor' Finale: Arie attempts to pull a 'Mesnick'
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos