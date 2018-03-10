NOR'EASTER

Out-of-state crews help thousands in New Jersey without power

EMBED </>More Videos

Thousands of people in New Jersey remain without power this weekend following Wednesday's nor'easter

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Thousands of people in New Jersey remain without power this weekend following Wednesday's nor'easter.

Work crews have struggled to restore electricity, but Saturday, they're getting some much-needed help, thanks to crews from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Illinois.

As of Saturday, more than 13,000 PSE&G customers and almost 50,000 JCP&L customers remain without power. Warren and Morris Counties in New Jersey were the hardest hit areas.

More than 400 out-of-state line workers will be supplementing the 132 contractors who were already working for PSE&G. Around 600 tree trimmers will also help clear downed branches and trees that are entangled in some of those lines.

The restoration process has been a tough go as damage is so widespread.

Other areas outside of New Jersey also continue to cope with storm damage. In New York's northern suburbs, more than 15,000 Con Ed, NYSEG, and Orange and Rockland Utilities customers remain without power.

Related Topics:
weatherpower outagePSEGstorm damagenor'easterCliftonMorris CountyWarren CountyNew Jersey
