Communities throughout the New York, New Jersey and Connecticut region are feeling the effects of a major nor'easter bearing down on a large swath of the East Coast.Gov. Andrew Cuomo activated the state's emergency management apparatus as the Nor'easter was dumping heavy rain in the Tri-State area, but in other parts of the state heavy, wet snow was falling and more than a foot was expected.Regional emergency operations centers from Long Island to Buffalo are deploying resources during the nor'easter bringing rain, high winds and heavy snow. Flooding was reported in Long Branch.Snow was falling in western New York. Forecasts call for rain turning to snow as the storm advances from west to east across the state into Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather warning for most upstate counties, with snowfall totals ranging from a few inches in some areas to as much as 16 inches in higher elevations.Authorities say heavy snow upstate and high winds downstate could cause widespread power outages. Several thousand customers were reported to have lost power in New Jersey, there were also more than 5,000 without power in Rockland County, and in Westchester County and on Long Island a few hundred outages were reported.Throughout the Hudson Valley region, cars spun out and crashed into trees and sometimes other vehicles. Motorists report slippery road conditions and say that they did see salt spreaders and plows out on the roads toward the end of the morning rush doing their best to prevent more accidents.In New Jersey, officials worried that the storm could take a chunk out of beaches just south of Atlantic City that are still being repaired because of damage from previous storms.New Jersey Transit says it will be cross-honoring tickets during the storm.PATH plans to operate regular service on Friday, but is making preparations to install flood protection if necessary at its Hoboken Station, the most vulnerable station to flooding. As of 7:20 a.m., it appears the station was already taking on water.High tide did bring flooding as drivers struggled to make it through local streets in Sea Bright, New Jersey.Several major airlines offered passengers a chance to change their tickets for Friday and Saturday flights without a penalty. Hundreds of flights are cancelled at New York-area airports due to the storm.The Port Authority will activate its emergency operations centers to monitor storm conditions, and said it has made plans to provide busing in the event that service on AirTrain Newark or AirTrain JFK must be suspended due to high winds.At LaGuardia Airport, which sits along Flushing Bay, Port Authority staff secured cranes and other construction equipment being used as part of the airport's redevelopment program.----------