NEW YORK (WABC) --After a wet July, August is already getting off to a soggy start and all of that rain means mosquitoes.
We talked with Gil Bloom of Standard Pest Management in Astoria, Queens, who has noticed the uptick in calls.
"We've had all this rain now, so within seven to 10 days, once the egg is laid, a young mosquito is on its way to biting us," Bloom said.
After the rainfall comes to an end, be aware of even the tiniest of puddles. It doesn't take much water -- only about an inch -- for mosquitoes to lay their eggs
"There's always something left. The big puddles dry out and evaporate, but these small pockets remain inside cups, inside frisbees, inside all these other areas, especially sheltered, where mosquitoes can breed," Bloom said.
The most effective way to control mosquitoes is to eliminate standing water, especially if that water is at a low elevation. Also make sure to dispose of containers that can collect water.
Other ways to reduce mosquito exposure include using an approved insect repellent, making sure windows have screens, cleaning out roof gutters and cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools.
New York City is currently spraying pesticides to control mosquitoes. Click here for the schedule.
Suffolk County is also planning to treat sections of communities for mosquitoes. Click here for the schedule.
For more tips on avoiding and controlling mosquitoes, check out information from the CDC.
