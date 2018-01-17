Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads

NEW YORK (WABC) --Another round of snow hitting the New York City area created slick road conditions Wednesday.
A clipper system is spreading snow across the region, causing slick spots on most untreated surfaces.
The higher accumulations were in areas north and west of New York City. Northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley saw 2 - 4 inches, and some areas north of I-84 received several inches of snow.
The New York City Sanitation Department issued a Snow Alert, but was out using salt spreaders instead of snow plows as the city got just a coating, to a slushy inch or two in the five boroughs.
Alternate side of the street parking has been suspended for Wednesday in the city.
Further to the north, there were higher snow totals.
In Fishkill, the salt spreaders hit the roads early to try to help during the peak morning commute drive time.
"We started early this morning when it first started to snow," said Glenn Scofield of the Fishkill Highway Department.
Just a few miles away in Wappingers Falls, they were seeing some snow, but area residents know it can get a whole lot worse.
"Usually the Thruway Department is pretty good, I trust those guys will be on top of that," said one driver. "Upstate New York, we're pretty prepared. Downstate, I'm not so sure."
In New Jersey, a car struck a Department of Public Works sand truck causing it to overturn. As a result, Beekman Road in South Brunswick was closed.
