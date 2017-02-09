Snow plowing captured in unique perspectives

Plowing through snow is becoming an art form.Photographer Tobias Morgan creatively captured the Roseland Department of Public Works removing snow from local neighborhood roads, busy main streets and a parking lot during this winter storm (video above).They were shot in different perspectives, from atop with a drone, to the driver's seat of a truck with a Go Pro and from the ground with a Sony 6500.What did you view look like during this winter storm? Be sure to tag your photos with #abc7NY on Twitter and Instagram.