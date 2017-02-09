WINTER STORM

Snow plowing captured in unique perspectives

A drone, Go Pro and Sony 6500 caught the Roseland Department of Public Works remove snow in fascinating ways. (WABC)

Domenick Candelieri
ROSELAND, New Jersey (WABC) --
Plowing through snow is becoming an art form.

Photographer Tobias Morgan creatively captured the Roseland Department of Public Works removing snow from local neighborhood roads, busy main streets and a parking lot during this winter storm (video above).

They were shot in different perspectives, from atop with a drone, to the driver's seat of a truck with a Go Pro and from the ground with a Sony 6500.

