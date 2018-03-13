SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) --Snow totals are being compiled from around the New York City and Tri-State area as a third nor'easter walloped the region on March 13, 2018.
See the snow totals as officially reported by the National Weather Service below (and keep checking back for updates):
** NEW YORK **
QUEENS
Woodhaven - 3.5 - 12:00 PM 3/13
NYC/JFK Airport - 1.2 " - 2:00 PM 3/13
Rego Park - 0.5" - 12:42 PM 3/13
NYC/LaGuardia Airport - 0.2" 2:00 PM 3/13
NASSAU COUNTY
Jericho - 6.0" - 11:30 AM 3/13
Old Bethpage - 5.5" - 2:50 PM 3/13
Garden City - 5.0" -1145 AM 3/13
East Meadow - 5.0" - 11:24 AM 3/13
New Hyde Park - 4.7" - 12:00 PM 3/13
Roslyn - 4.0" - 12:00 PM 3/13
Massapequa Park - 3.2" - 11:15 AM 3/13
Farmingdale - 3.0" - 12:15 PM 3/13
Wantagh - 2.7" - 12:00 PM 3/13
SUFFOLK COUNTY
Southampton - 18.3" - 3:32 PM 3/13
East Hampton - 10.3" - 2:00 PM 3/13
Orient - 10.0" - 12:07 PM 3/13
Centereach - 10.0" - 12:18 PM 3/13
Stony Brook - 8.3" - 12:15 PM 3/13
Saint James - 8.0" - 12:27 PM 3/13
Commack - 7.5" - 11:30 AM 3/13
Bohemia - 7.4" - 1:33 PM 3/13
Cutchogue - 7.4" - 1:17 PM 3/13
Medford - 7.3" - 12:10 PM 3/13
Lake Ronkonkoma - 7.0" - 1:16 PM 3/13
Selden - 7.0" - 11:28 AM 3/13
Central Islip - 6.9" - 12:30 PM 3/13
Smithtown - 6.8" - 11:15 AM 3/13
Miller Place - 6.6" - 12:40 PM 3/13
Islip Airport - 6.4" - 2:00 PM 3/13
Blue Point - 6.0" - 12:20 PM 3/13
Jamesport - 6.0" - 1:20 PM 3/13
Riverhead - 5.5" - 1:40 PM 3/13
Calverton - 5.0" - 12:07 PM 3/13
Upton - 4.5" - 1:48 PM 3/13
Shoreham - 4.0" - 12:00 PM 3/13
Sayville - 3.8' - 12:15 PM 3/13
Bay Shore - 3.1" - 12:48 PM 3/13
2 SE Ridge - 3.0" - 1:40 PM 3/13
Sound Beach - 2.5" - 1:00 PM 3/13
ORANGE COUNTY
Middletown - 5.0" - 11:30 AM 3/13
Mount Hope - 5.0" - 12:24 PM 3/13
** NEW JERSEY **
UNION COUNTY
Newark Airport - 0.3" - 2:00 PM 3/13
** CONNECTICUT **
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
Newtown - 11.0" - 12:00 PM 3/13
Easton - 9.5" - 11:55 AM 3/13
Ridgefield - 8.3" - 12:30 PM 3/13
Monroe - 7.3" - 1:50 PM 3/13
Wilton - 6.8" - 2:00 PM 3/13
Weston - 6.1" - 1:00 PM 3/13
New Fairfield - 6.0" - 11:30 AM 3/13
Bridgeport Airport - 5.5" - 2:00 PM 3/13
NEW HAVEN COUNTY
Oxford - 9.0" - 12:45 PM 3/13
Bethany - 9.0" - 11:47 AM 3/13
Seymour - 8.5" - 12:30 PM 3/13
Clintonville - 8.5" - 1:55 PM 3/13
Milford - 5.6" - 11:15 AM 3/13
North Haven - 5.5" - 2:25 PM 3/13
Naugatuck - 5.2" - 1:30 PM 3/13
Hamden - 4.8" - 12:50 PM 3/13
Cheshire - 4.7" - 2:00 PM 3/13
Branford - 3.5" - 12:27 PM 3/13
Stony Creek - 1.5" - 1:00 PM 3/13
NEW LONDON COUNTY
Waterford - 17.5" - 215 PM 3/13
Ledyard Center - 16.8" - 400 PM 3/13
Norwich - 16.0" - 1:13 PM 3/13
New London - 15.5" - 2:15 PM 3/13
Gales Ferry - 10.0" - 12:33 PM 3/13
Groton - 9.0" - 1:15 PM 3/13
Colchester - 6.0" - 2:24 PM 3/13
If you have some snow totals you want to share with us, take a photo of a ruler in the snow and send it to us using the hashtag #abc7NY on Instagram or Twitter.