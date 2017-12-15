  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
Snowfall creates slick driving conditions in NYC region

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Snow fell at a steady pace across the New York City area Friday, just in time for the evening commute.

Snow crews were on alert in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- and removed snow as fast as possible when the heaviest snow started falling.

After snow flurries started late afternoon, traffic was seen slowing down on some roadways in New Jersey and on Long Island.

Eyewitness News meteorologists said an estimated 1 to 2 inches were expected, with higher amounts --
possibly up to 3 inches -- along the New Jersey coast and eastern Long Island.

"It's beautiful to look at, not to drive in," a Huntington resident said.

Beauty was in the eye of the beholder Friday night. If you watched the snow falling on your windshield while driving 10 miles an hour on the Northern State Parkway, or found yourself stopping and going on Main Street, it changed your perspective.

But there is something about a holiday season snowfall that brings a lot of people out, when the same storm might make them hunker-down in February. Whether it's shopping, or strolling, or going out to dinner.

Work crews kept the roads clear, but struggled in the subfreezing temperatures to melt the icy coating.

But it was after all a Friday evening snowfall. Leaving many Long Islanders to appreciate the beauty without the guilt.

----------
