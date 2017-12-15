Snowfall hampers evening commute in NYC region

NEW YORK (WABC) --Snow fell at a steady pace across the New York City area Friday, just in time for the evening commute.
Snow crews were on alert in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- and removed snow as fast as possible when the heaviest snow started falling.
After snow flurries started late afternoon, traffic was seen slowing down on some roadways in New Jersey.
Eyewitness News meteorologists said an estimated 1 to 2 inches were expected, with higher amounts --
possibly up to 3 inches -- along the New Jersey coast and eastern Long Island.
