SNOW

Snowfall hampers evening commute in NYC region

EMBED </>More Videos

Snow coverage: Snow blankets the NYC area in time for Friday evening commute (1 of 3)

Snow complicates evening commute

Toni Yates and N.J. Burkett have more on the snow.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Snow fell at a steady pace across the New York City area Friday, just in time for the evening commute.

Snow crews were on alert in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut -- and removed snow as fast as possible when the heaviest snow started falling.

After snow flurries started late afternoon, traffic was seen slowing down on some roadways in New Jersey.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW ABC7NY EYEWITNESS NEWS APP FOR ACCUWEATHER UPDATES WHEREVER YOU ARE

Eyewitness News meteorologists said an estimated 1 to 2 inches were expected, with higher amounts --
possibly up to 3 inches -- along the New Jersey coast and eastern Long Island.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormsnowstormNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
Jeff Smith breaks down the four types of winter precipitation
7 things to do protect your home during the winter
Season's first snow causes slick driving conditions
10 first snowfall photos you won't want to miss
More snow
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Fun facts about the North Pole
Geminid meteor shower to peak on Dec. 13 and 14
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
FBI agent, officer involved in shooting that killed man
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
ABC fires celebrity chef Mario Batali of 'The Chew'
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
Police: Husband's story doesn't add up in wife's fatal fall
Show More
READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State frat culture
DA: Anesthesiologist took drugs during deadly procedure
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
FCC repeal of net-neutrality is challenged
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos