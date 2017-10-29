SUPERSTORM SANDY

SOUTH BEACH, Staten Island (WABC) --
Superstorm Sandy was a deadly storm that caused billions of dollars in damage. On Sunday, people across the area paused to remember the lives lost.

Staten Island in particular was hit hard with Superstorm Sandy, and artist Scott LoBaido created a temporary memorial. Each one of the silhouettes represents a life that was lost during the storm.


LoBaido wanted families to have a place to reflect, so he came up with the idea. The silhouettes are made out of wires and battery-operated LED lights. He wants people to not forget the pain suffered and the victims lost.

"Two little children - that horrible story of the two little children swept away from their mom's arms, a father and daughter. Horrible story. A married couple, a father and son that they found hugging each other - they found them. So tragic. And yet we need to keep that memory going," says LoBaido.

Even in Sunday's inclement weather, families showed up to look at the memorial. Initially, the idea was to have the memorial up for just two days - Saturday and Sunday. Due to the weather, LoBaido has decided to keep the memorial up until Monday night for all of the families that are not able to come.
