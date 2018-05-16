NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Metro North service is mostly back to normal Wednesday after a hectic evening full of cancelations due to a powerful thunderstorm.
Service in and out of Grand Central Terminal was suspended Tuesday night due to the severe weather, and the terminal was jammed with more than 25,000 commuters at the height of rush hour. Officials say multiple downed trees on the tracks were to blame.
For Wednesday, Metro-North was operating regular train service on the New Haven Line, regular service between Croton-Harmon and Grand Central on the Hudson Line and regular service between North White Plains and Grand Central on the Harlem Line.
Limited Service was operating between Poughkeepsie and Croton-Harmon on the Hudson Line and limited service was also operating between Southeast and North White Plains on the Harlem Line. Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Southeast.
Some trains will be canceled and combined and customers should expect delays and crowded conditions.
Riders are urged to listen for station announcements.
For a complete list of cancelled trains, please check this link: http://ow.ly/qQTl30k1n0e
Here's a look at the severe thunderstorm as it plowed through Saugerties, New York.
The three utilities that serve Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Dutchess, Sullivan and Orange counties reported more than 150,000 customers without power early Wednesday. About 58,000 customers were in the dark in New Jersey.
VIEWER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS
----------
* Download the AccuWeather app
* Severe weather alerts
* AccuTrack Radar
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts