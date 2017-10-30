EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2584945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeff Smith has the latest information on the storm damage.

Powerful winds caused problems throughout the New York area Monday, with downed trees and power lines leaving thousands of people in the dark.Nearly 200,000 customers were without power at one point, and significant outages persist.Here are the latest outage numbers as of 5 p.m. Monday:- Long Island -- 20,172- New Jersey -- 5,082- Westchester -- 11,177- Putnam County -- 5,874- Dutchess County - 2,334- NYC -- 132- Connecticut -- 120,678 (statewide)The wind sent a tree branch into a mini school bus in Rego Park, Queens. just before 8 a.m.Eleven people, the children on board and the driver, were evaluated at the scene. None were taken to the hospital.The fierce winds brought down numerous trees across the area, including this one in Smithtown, Long Island:Veterans Highway in Hauppauge was shut down as work crews cleared down trees. But the worst damage was in Melville, where four utility poles were blown over on a single street.In New Jersey, a large barge apparently broke free and crashed into the Bayonne shoreline. The city's emergency management office posted on Facebook that the barge came to rest at the foot of West 21st Street.Schools were cancelled in Roxbury, N.J. with power knocked out in the majority of the town.The windy weather also caused problems for mass transit during the morning commute.LIRR train service was suspended in both directions between Speonk and Montauk, and between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma due to power lines and trees downed by high winds.NJ Transit said Newark Light Rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Orange Street and Bloomfield Avenue due to flooding.