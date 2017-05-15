Strong wind caused several large trees to topple across the New York City region Monday.A 47-mph wind gust was recorded at LaGuardia Airport at about 10 a.m., and that's likely what caused the damage in Brooklyn, Queens and other parts of the region.Minutes after that gust, reports came into police that a tree fell onto a home in the Marine Park section of Brooklyn. It did not appear there was significant damage to the structure.Meteorologist Jeff Smith was live at the scene:At least one tree fell into the road in Forest Hills in Queens.It's the same story in Wyckoff, New Jersey, where a tree fell down on Wyckoff Avenue near Cedar Hill Avenue. This one snagged a live power wire and prompted emergency officials to shut down the road.Meteorologist Bill Evans said the wind gusts are expected to die down as the day goes on.