WEATHER

Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in New Jersey

A tree came down at High Street and Ascension Street in Passaic.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Powerful storms are moving into the New York area, causing downed trees and power lines in some parts of the region.

There was scattered damage in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

In Passaic, a tree came down on a car and power lines at High Street and Ascension Street. No one was injured.

In Leonia, power lines were downed at Fort Lee Road and Glenwood Avenue, causing an outage that prompted a two-hour delayed opening at Anna C. Scott School.


In Old Bridge, a tree toppled into a car at Madison Gardens.



By 9 a.m., over 13,000 customers were without power in New Jersey.
