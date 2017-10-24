WEATHER

Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in New York area

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Powerful storms are moving into the New York area, causing downed trees and power lines in some parts of the region.

There was scattered damage in New Jersey Tuesday morning.

In Passaic, a tree came down on a car and power lines at High Street and Ascension Street. No one was injured.

"A tree fell down in front of my house and luckily it was right before school started because between 8:30 and 9 this block is very crowded, bumper to bumper with cars and a tragedy definitely would have happened," said neighborhood resident Cindy Roth.

Meteorologist Jeff Smith was at the scene.


In Leonia, power lines were downed at Fort Lee Road and Glenwood Avenue, causing an outage that prompted a two-hour delayed opening at Anna C. Scott School.


In Old Bridge, a tree branch snapped and toppled onto a minivan at the Madison Gardens apartments.



As of 11 a.m., about 5,500 customers were without power in New Jersey.

NJ Transit experienced some delays due to a fallen tree in Ridgewood.
