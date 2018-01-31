NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City served as the perfect backdrop to the extremely rare super blue blood moon.
For the first time in 30 years, a blue moon synced up with a supermoon and total lunar eclipse. In other words, the moon was super big and super bright as the shadow of the earth eclipsed its surface.
Check out these stunning pictures of this astronomical anomaly next to some of the Big Apple's most iconic landmarks:
The Empire State Building:
Lady Liberty had a great view of the eclipse:
Staten Island Ferry riders were in for a treat!
One World Trade:
Almost hidden between buildings:
Shining over skyscrapers:
Simply stunning:
Did you take pictures of the super blue blood moon? Show them to us by tagging #abc7NY.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts