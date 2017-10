EMBED >More News Videos Eyewitness News brought you extensive and unprecedented coverage from throughout the New York area as Superstorm Sandy struck

Lives were forever changed when Superstorm Sandy hit the Tri-State area on October 29, 2012. Five years later we reflect on the stories that have stayed with us and the lessons we learned.Sandy remains the costliest natural disaster to hit the New York Area.Re-live Superstorm Sandy through our coverage: