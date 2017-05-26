Many of you have been asking about the summer AccuWeather forecast, so here are some trends that the AccuWeather team been noticing.In, unlike last summer when we had a widespread drought, this summer should feature more bouts of showers and thunderstorms. This would likely keep temperatures slightly lower than last summer. That means fewer 90-degree days. The AccuWeather team still expects temperatures to be a degree or two above average, just not quite as hot as summer 2016.What about other parts of the country? Let's head to. The Sunshine State has been experiencing frequent and widespread wildfires. Unfortunately, barring the effects of any tropical system, these fires may continue into at least the first part of the summer with the hot, dry conditions. The rest of the southeast should experience typical drenching thunderstorms from time to time.Across, expect hot and dry conditions, and that may begin to affect crops in these areas.In the, monsoon rain and thunderstorms can be expected across.has an interesting situation developing. Due to the recent heavy rains, vegetation has flourished, but these same plants and trees can act as fuel for wildfires as we head into the drier season.Of course, these are just generalizations as we head forward into the warmer months.Count on ABC7NY for the Accuweather forecast all summer long! Make sure you have the AccuWeather App so you can be in the know wherever you are.