Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal

Throwing snowballs and having a snowball fight during the winter is a longstanding tradition, but in Provo, Utah it could lead to a misdemeanor charge.According to the city's Miscellaneous Criminal Provisions Chapter 9.14.100, throwing a snowball or "other missile" at a person or their property in order to injure, destroy, frighten or annoy is a misdemeanor.The ordinance has been around for as long as anybody can remember, according to AccuWeather.So beware when throwing a freshly packed snowball, especially in Provo.