Throwing snowballs in this Utah city is illegal
Be careful when throwing snowballs in Provo, Utah. (AccuWeather)

Throwing snowballs and having a snowball fight during the winter is a longstanding tradition, but in Provo, Utah it could lead to a misdemeanor charge.

According to the city's Miscellaneous Criminal Provisions Chapter 9.14.100, throwing a snowball or "other missile" at a person or their property in order to injure, destroy, frighten or annoy is a misdemeanor.

The ordinance has been around for as long as anybody can remember, according to AccuWeather.

So beware when throwing a freshly packed snowball, especially in Provo.
