WEATHER

Top 4 astronomy headlines of 2017

EMBED </>More Videos

This year has seen its fair share of magnificent celestial events. (AccuWeather)

It has been an exciting year in the field of astronomy with asteroid showers, scientific discoveries and an eclipse seen around the country.

Here are the top astronomy stories of the year from AccuWeather.

The Geminid Meteor Shower lit up the night sky in December with a reported rate of 160 meteors per hour.

In February, astronomers discovered seven planets orbiting dwarf star TRAPPIST-1. Three of the planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system are in the habitable zone, and all of the planets could potentially have water.

After nearly 20 years in flight, the Cassini spacecraft ended its mission in September by plunging into the atmosphere of Saturn.

In August, the U.S. was captivated by the Great American Eclipse. It was the first coast-to-coast total eclipse in nearly a century and the first to be visible from the continental U.S. since 1979.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathernasasciencesolar eclipsespacemeteor
WEATHER
New Year's Eve in Times Square could be among the coldest ever
AccuWeather: Deep freeze continues its grip on NY area
More than 5 feet of snow falls in Erie, Pa.
Freezing bubbles make the winter cold more magical
More Weather
Top Stories
MTA work trains collide in tunnel under the East River
Fires force dozens out of their homes on frigid morning
Flight diverted after 'unauthorized person' on plane
New Year's Eve in Times Square could be among the coldest ever
Teacher violently attacked trying to break up fight
'Gaming Disorder' to be recognized as mental health condition
Israel minister plans train station named after Trump
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $643M
Show More
What to know about paying property taxes before new law takes effect
Search on for gunman after teen fatally shot on Bronx street
'Real Housewives of NYC' star in court on battery charges
EXCLUSIVE: Bodega clerk fights off would-be robber
Internet-famous 'hugging dog,' owner homeless after fire
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
MTA work trains collide in tunnel under the East River
Teen killed when car slams into hydrant in fiery crash
Eyewitness News Update
More Video