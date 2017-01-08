NEW YORK (WABC) --Crews are working around the clock to clear the streets and highways of the Tri-State area after Saturday's winter weather brought more than a half-foot of snow in some areas.
But frigid temperatures and strong winds could create challenges for the snow removal efforts.
Plows were out through the night and into the morning on Long Island, where at least ten inches fell in Plainview and Riverhead.
The snowstorm entered the area Saturday morning and continued to bring heavy snow through the afternoon and into the evening hours in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The most amount of accumulation happened along the Jersey shore, eastern Long Island and eastern Connecticut. Though, parts of New York City even received several inches, including more than 4 inches at Central Park.
Hazardous road conditions that accompanied the storm caused serious crashes throughout the region.
On Long Island, Suffolk County police report that there were 175 car crashes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Here's a photo of one from Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager:
A pile-up crash on I-91 in Middletown, Connecticut, involved nearly two dozen vehicles and shut down the highway for hours.
Colder temperatures rushed in with the storm system, bringing temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.
Here's a current look at both temperatures and wind chills in the Tri-State:
Check out the latest AccuWeather forecast for this storm here.