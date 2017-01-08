WINTER STORM

Tri-State digs out from winter storm that brought heavy snow, triggering crashes
EMBED </>More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the cleanup from Saturday's storm on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Crews are working around the clock to clear the streets and highways of the Tri-State area after Saturday's winter weather brought more than a half-foot of snow in some areas.

But frigid temperatures and strong winds could create challenges for the snow removal efforts.

Plows were out through the night and into the morning on Long Island, where at least ten inches fell in Plainview and Riverhead.

The snowstorm entered the area Saturday morning and continued to bring heavy snow through the afternoon and into the evening hours in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The most amount of accumulation happened along the Jersey shore, eastern Long Island and eastern Connecticut. Though, parts of New York City even received several inches, including more than 4 inches at Central Park.

RELATED: Click here to see the latest snow totals

Hazardous road conditions that accompanied the storm caused serious crashes throughout the region.

On Long Island, Suffolk County police report that there were 175 car crashes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. Here's a photo of one from Eyewitness News reporter Stacey Sager:

A pile-up crash on I-91 in Middletown, Connecticut, involved nearly two dozen vehicles and shut down the highway for hours.
Eyewitness News viewers submitted snow photos from every end of the region. Check them out here:

Colder temperatures rushed in with the storm system, bringing temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Here's a current look at both temperatures and wind chills in the Tri-State:

Check out the latest AccuWeather forecast for this storm here. Stay with abc7NY for the latest on the winter weather.
Related Topics:
weathersnowsnow stormwinter stormsnowstormNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WINTER STORM
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warnings expire for Tri-State Area
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
MAPS: Saturday snowstorm
More winter storm
WEATHER
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warnings expire for Tri-State Area
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
MAPS: Saturday snowstorm
More Weather
Top Stories
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
PHOTOS: Weekend snowstorm viewer pictures
4 dead after truck rams into group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem
Mom, son die after family falls into frozen pond
MAPS: Saturday snowstorm
Police: Driver in deadly crash under influence of Fentanyl
Show More
Laser pointer strikes military plane flying in New Jersey
Fort Lauderdale gunman charged in airport massacre; death penalty possible
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
7-month-old boy brought to Brooklyn hospital, pronounced dead
Man suspected of escaping hospital found in Penn Station
More News
Top Video
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warnings expire for Tri-State Area
Woman found dead in East Village was strangled, person-of-interest in custody
More Video