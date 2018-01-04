As the New York City region was blasted by a wicked nor'easter, conditions were deteriorating rapidly on area roadways, including the Long Island Expressway.Cars were fishtailing back and forth near Exit 29, and Road Cam 7 captured it on video (watch it in the player above).Even roadways that have been plowed are unsafe, because the cold temperatures are creating slick roads.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that while the LIE will not be shut down, he is urging people not to drive unless it is an emergency, or absolutely necessary.Drivers on the road are urged to take precautions such as cleaning the snow off of their cars.--Drive slowly. Vehicles take longer to stop on snow and ice than on dry pavement.--Use major streets or highways for travel where possible.--Install good winter tires that have adequate tread. All-weather radials are usually adequate for most winter conditions.--Four-wheel drive vehicles may make it easier to drive on snow-covered roads, but they do not stop quicker than other vehicles.--Know your vehicle's braking system. Vehicles with anti-lock brakes require a different braking technique than vehicles without anti-lock brakes in icy or snowy conditions.--If you are driving and begin to skid, ease your foot off the gas and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go. Straighten the wheel when the car moves in the desired direction. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.--Try to keep your vehicle's gas tank as full as possible.--Keep the name and phone number of at least one local towing service in your car in case you break down or become stuck.--If you get stuck on the road, stay with your car and contact a towing company.----------