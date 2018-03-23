VIDEO: Rare rainbow ray forms in the sky over Utah town

HERRIMAN, Utah --A colorful rainbow cloud made for a spectacular sight to see in the sky over Herriman, Utah.
Wendi Fuller was driving home from work when she noticed a rainbow thicken in the sky.
After pulling into her driveway, she took out her cellphone and recorded video.
The video, which was posted to Facebook, has garnered over four-million views since its posting on March 19.
According to AccuWeather, "cloud iridescence occurs when water droplets or ice crystals scatter light."