WEATHER

WATCH: Bus with 29 kids aboard skids out of control, crashes in Massachusetts

EMBED </>More Videos

Scary video shows a school bus skidding down a street and crashing into a sedan. (Cheryl Kearney Katz/Facebook)

SUTTON, Massachusetts (WABC) --
Frightening video shows a school bus skidding down a street and crashing into a sedan.

Twenty-nine kids were on board when the bus lost control on a suburban street in Sutton, Massachusetts Tuesday morning, police said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Students exit a school bus after it skidded out of control and crashed into a car in Sutton, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.



The sedan that collided with the bus was parked at an odd angle due to icy road conditions. The driver managed to step out of his vehicle before the accident.

Police do not believe the bus driver was at fault in any way.

This incident was one of two bus crashes reported in Sutton today. A school bus crash later in the day sent a bus driver, bus monitor and preschooler to the hospital.



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherschool busschool bus accidenticy roadsbus crashMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Here's what to do if there's a tsunami
Tsunami warning in Alaska: 'This is not a drill'
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, gusty winds for Tuesday
John Coleman, former 'GMA' weatherman, dies at age 83
More Weather
Top Stories
2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky high school shooting
Woman facing homelessness while caring for parent wins lottery
Police: Man beats girlfriend's newly adopted dog to death
LIVE WEB CHAT: Have questions about health plan open enrollment? Get answers.
2 in custody after NYPD officer hit by brick in Queens
Repairman falls to his death in Manhattan elevator shaft
3 miraculously survive after being run over by USPS driver
Baby-sitting mishap leaves toddler roaming streets alone
Show More
Wild video shows item on fire inside NYC subway car
Parents sue hospital after 2 teens allegedly raped by patients
Schumer pulls border wall offer in new immigration push
Pedestrian fatally struck during police chase in Jersey City
7.9 earthquake sends Alaskans fleeing from feared tsunami
More News
Top Video
How much do you know about Broadway?
Repairman falls to his death in Manhattan elevator shaft
Eyewitness News Update
2 dead, 19 injured in Kentucky high school shooting
More Video